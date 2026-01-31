BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SILVER Surged... But Here’s What NO ONE Is Telling You About GOLD!
Gold & Silver Central
Gold & Silver Central
45 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
431 views • 22 hours ago

Get up to 10% in FREE SILVER today! >> https://geni.us/GoldcoGuide (US only)

Gold and silver just delivered a spectacular year, and this video explains why analysts believe the story may be far from over heading into 2026.

It breaks down how falling interest rates, rising debt, dedollarisation, and global realignment are reshaping the role of precious metals, especially gold.

As currencies face pressure worldwide, this update shows why gold and silver continue to stand out as long-term anchors of value.


To get your FREE Gold & Silver Kit, visit: https://geni.us/GoldcoGuide

(And get Ronald Reagan silver coin + up to 10% in FREE silver on qualified purchases)


Keywords
us economyinterest rateusdfinance newsinflationus debtgold priceprecious metalsus dollargold and silveriracpigold pricesgold iragold investmentsgold investinggold investmentdedollarizationretirement investinggold and silver investinggold ira investinginvesting in goldprecious metals ira investingretirement savingsgold economy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Decentralized Dawn: Humanity&#8217;s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Decentralized Dawn: Humanity’s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Kevin Hughes
Historic Silver Surge Overwhelms Physical Infrastructure, Creating Unprecedented Logjam

Historic Silver Surge Overwhelms Physical Infrastructure, Creating Unprecedented Logjam

Mike Adams
Medicare to negotiate prices on 15 of the most expensive medications

Medicare to negotiate prices on 15 of the most expensive medications

Willow Tohi
The Corporate Transparency Act: A dangerous assault on small businesses and liberty

The Corporate Transparency Act: A dangerous assault on small businesses and liberty

Ramon Tomey
China&#8217;s Stance on Cuba: A Mirror to America&#8217;s Tyrannical Foreign Policy

China’s Stance on Cuba: A Mirror to America’s Tyrannical Foreign Policy

Garrison Vance
Amazon slashes 16,000 more corporate jobs as company prioritizes AI over employees

Amazon slashes 16,000 more corporate jobs as company prioritizes AI over employees

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy