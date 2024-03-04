RFK Jr. | “The Mexican Drug Cartel Is Running America’s Immigration Policy”

RFK Jr. Drops Truth Bomb on CNBC: “The Mexican Drug Cartel Is Running America’s Immigration Policy” | Vigilant News Network
“Who can say that that’s a good thing?” he asked.
“The people who are coming over have been exploited, extorted, robbed, raped. They come over here; they're exploited by — they can’t work legally. They’re exploited by unscrupulous employers who are paying $6 or $8 an hour.
And those employers, contractors in New York City, are competing against union shops. So, they’re lowering the returns to labor in our country. They are lowering salaries in this country. There’s no question about that.”
https://rumble.com/v4gmb9c-rfk-jr.-drops-truth-bomb-on-cnbc-the-mexican-drug-cartel-is-running-america.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.