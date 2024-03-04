RFK Jr. | “The Mexican Drug Cartel Is Running America’s Immigration Policy”

RFK Jr. Drops Truth Bomb on CNBC: “The Mexican Drug Cartel Is Running America’s Immigration Policy” | Vigilant News Network

“Who can say that that’s a good thing?” he asked.

“The people who are coming over have been exploited, extorted, robbed, raped. They come over here; they're exploited by — they can’t work legally. They’re exploited by unscrupulous employers who are paying $6 or $8 an hour.

And those employers, contractors in New York City, are competing against union shops. So, they’re lowering the returns to labor in our country. They are lowering salaries in this country. There’s no question about that.”





https://rumble.com/v4gmb9c-rfk-jr.-drops-truth-bomb-on-cnbc-the-mexican-drug-cartel-is-running-america.html