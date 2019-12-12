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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1630 - April Ward - Video of the attack
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194 views • December 12, 2019
April was walking home from school, when she was attacked by the group, who pulled her hair as they punched and kicked her, causing her to fall to the ground as she screamed for help. April required a trip to the hospital for her injuries, and her school, Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School, excluded her from attending for "fighting and bringing the school into disrepute."
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