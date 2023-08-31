The Real Timeline (2023)

On May 25, 2020, the MSM (aka the mainstream media) reported to the masses that a black man in Minneapolis was killed during an arrest after a store clerk called 911, alleging he had passed a counterfeit $20 bill.





His death was the pivotal First Domino used to transition us from virus to violence, manufacture a race war, and usher in a Color Revolution. To quote Jack Posobiec, author of Antifa: Stories From Inside the Black Bloc, his death "was the spark that lit the fuse."





Maryam Henein would argue that the event was designed to do precisely that. At the very least it was plucked and co-opted. Consider, this day changed the world, forever. The psyop was instrumental in carrying out the events that followed, in order to bring total destruction to America - this documentary demonstrates how the media and government lies, through a timeline of undeniable evidence." But what really happened that day?





CSID: f94050649c1578a3









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co