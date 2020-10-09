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THE Important Lesson from Sweden - Short Sharp and Viral!(
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26 views • October 09, 2020
THE ULTIMATE LESSON from Sweden - short and sharp for sharing. It will help people to grasp the reality, in these strange, strange times.
As per usual, you can download here and share anywhere you want: https://we.tl/t-UYsnNvw2Bd
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at Ivor's Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support Ivor directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
As per usual, you can download here and share anywhere you want: https://we.tl/t-UYsnNvw2Bd
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at Ivor's Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support Ivor directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
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