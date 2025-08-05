BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israel lobby BLEEDING US taxpayers dry? - financial cost of US support for Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1300 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 24 hours ago

Israel lobby BLEEDING US taxpayers dry?

The staggering financial cost of US support for Israel is pegged at $3 trillion, including $1.6 billion in risky state pension fund investments and $1.6 trillion in aid from 1973–2002.

💵 US financial company Moody’s downgraded Israel’s credit rating from A2 to Baa1 in late 2024, warning of a further slide to junk status.

Despite this, US state lawmakers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, and Ohio pump public employee pension funds into downgraded Israel bonds — with investments from $10M to $625M. Even county pension funds in places like Broward (FL) and Franklin (OH) are reportedly in on the gamble.

❓Why are American workers footing an Israel price tag at an equivalent of almost 8.3% of the national debt?


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy