ALEX JONES [1 of 2] Sunday 5/19/24 • IRAN PRESIDENT HELICOPTER CRASH, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
1878 views
Published 15 hours ago

HELICOPTER CRASH INVOLVING IRAN PRESIDENT & TOP OFFICIALS SPARKS WORLD WAR III FEARS AS SIGNS POINT TO ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT — MUST WATCH!

Alex Jones will also report and give his analysis on new videos emerging from the Congo showing thousands of children being pressed into slavery at Communist Chinese mines -- tune in!

Meanwhile, Big Tech overlords are censoring across the internet a parody video exposing Biden in bid to interfere in 2024 election, but parody videos fall under fair use exception.


