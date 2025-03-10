BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Malaya Loknya (Kursk region) Russian military hoisted the tricolor over a tower in the village of Malaya Loknya in the Kursk region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
62 views • 1 month ago

Malaya Loknya (Kursk region) Russian military hoisted the tricolor over a tower in the village of Malaya Loknya in the Kursk region.

in this footage it becomes even more frightening because of how high the fighter climbed in Malaya Loknya.

Adding: 

⚡️FSB exposes two more spies working under cover of British embassy in Moscow

The embassy's second secretary, Alkesh Odedra, and the husband of the first secretary of the diplomatic mission's political department, Michael Skinner, were engaged in "intelligence and subversive activities that threaten Russia's security," the department said. It was decided to strip both of their accreditations and order them to leave Russia within two weeks.

Adding: 

Peskov denied that Russia and the United States are planning to hold talks in Saudi Arabia this week.

Main:

– The ongoing violence in Syria is causing deep concern in the Kremlin

– The Kremlin believes that consultations of the UN Security Council on the situation in Syria should be held as soon as possible.

– Putin and Trump have spoken on the phone only once since the American leader’s inauguration in January

– Everyone, including the US, wants to see Ukraine demonstrate a desire for peace

