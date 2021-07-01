S1-E1 - Legalizing Voter Fraud - Understanding The "For The People Act"

In our first show we discuss the legislation currently sitting in the Senate designed to federalize our Federal election system. The Bill is called "S1, SB1, HR1 and the "For The People Act." It is created for the sole intent and purpose of ensuring Americans never meddle in the election of their representatives. We cover the main points that are being used to "expand voting rights" to those who in the past are not legally eligible to vote. James Bradley, candidate for US Senate, California District 33 joined us to discuss the Bill and his participation as one of ten 2020 candidates in California in the current lawsuit by Election Integrity Project CA Inc suing the State for violations of Election laws regarding the observing of the election process in California.