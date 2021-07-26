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TIME TO HAND OVER THE KEYS?
President Biden was asked in this week's CNN Presidential Town Hall with Joe Biden an important question regarding when children under 12 will be able to get the Covid vaccine. The president’s incoherent answer leaves America in an uncomfortable situation.
#Biden #CNN #DonLemon #CNNPresidentialTownHall #Senile #Dementia #EmergencyApproval #FDA #BidenTownHall #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW225