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Dimensional Patterns - Ambient Improvisation on an Idiopan and Partsocaster
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36 views • January 02, 2021
Here is an improvisation where I tested out my idiopan with bias fx 2. I just added a subtle hint of chorus and reverb and kept the original acoustic track pretty strong as the pickup of the idiopan is pretty weak. Later I added some improvisation on my home-made partsocaster using bias fx as well.
For the background effects I took an old 3d animation I made and turned it into a kaleidoscope via after effects then layered in a fractal video on top of it to smooth it out a bit. All the layering creates a some interesting dimensional patters that seem to complement the music.
Thanks for listening :-)
For the background effects I took an old 3d animation I made and turned it into a kaleidoscope via after effects then layered in a fractal video on top of it to smooth it out a bit. All the layering creates a some interesting dimensional patters that seem to complement the music.
Thanks for listening :-)
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