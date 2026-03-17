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🇺🇸🤔Trump on Iran:
All of those missiles that were launched against their neighbors were set long ago, long before they expected to use them so quickly.
Had we not done this, you would have had a nuclear war that would have evolved into WW3.
What a clown. 🤡
Source @𝕳𝖔𝖔𝖕𝖔𝖊 𝕰𝖓
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