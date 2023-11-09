Rev. 9-12. What to expect in the next 43 years of Spiritual Warfare.

Spiritual warfare is between the ways of God and the ways of men - the wisdom from above and the wisdom from below 1 Cor. 2:6-16. For men to be in apostacy 2 Thess. 2:3, under the rule of Satan in the kingdoms of men, without spiritual war on the earth, we had to be completely ignorant of the ways of God Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30. The Lord gave to us a strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:11, as we had to be in the matrix of the Spiritual dark ages where we could not distinguish between the ways of God and the ways of men: righteousness, love, truth, preaching, one true faith, etc. We had to patiently suffer under Satan's rule, with the Bible hidden away over the last 1680, years so we can now fight the good fight of faith for 43 years! The Lord gives us three different outlines of the good fight of faith, so we can get an idea of what the next 43 years will be like!





The #1 prep for the apocalypse.

For 6,000 years divided into two ages, the Lord hid away His face, power, glory, love, majesty, and Bible so Satan could pretend to be God, the Holy Spirit, a messenger of light, or whatever to convince men that Christ does not have all authority and that the subjective truth and pseudo-science preaching, bibles, religions, etc. of men is just as good as the supernatural objective truth and ways of God. Why did we have to suffer under Satan's rule until the first and now the second coming of the ways of Christ Job; James 5:7-11? Without ignorance Acts 17:30, without the insanity of the wisdom from below, without men losing their ability to think rationally, men could never have been able to fight God! Without ignorance Acts 17:30, Christ could never have been crucified by men. Evil men could not be ruling over this world without the wisdom from below because it is not in men to guide our paths, much less to know what is best for others Jer. 10:23; 1 Cor. 2:6-16. Without insane people preaching to us and trying to save us, we never would have learned for ourselves that the ways of God are as high as the heavens above the ways of men Isa. 55:8ff., exceeding abundantly greater than we ever could have imagined Eph. 3:20. The ways of men are what we needed saved from and show us how desperately we need the ways of God, and salvation brought down from heaven 2 Thess. 2:10, to bring peace on earth.









The transition from Satan's rule over the Kingdoms of men to Christ's rule over the Kingdom of Heaven is 43 years of Christian spiritual warfare John 12:30-32. The Sword of the Spirit is back, by the breaking of the seven seals/lies/wiles of the Devil Rev. 5:1ff, and those with ears to hear can now stand against him Eph. 6:11. This is Satan's last chance to try and steal our peace Rev. 6:4. In Rev. 9-12, we have Christ's "reversed," dual prophecy, three-woe outline of the good fight of faith, His second outline of the last days. It's the second outline of the New Testament given to us by Christ cf. Rev. 8. The book of Revelation is the third dual prophecy outline from Christ of the end times, that modern men can trace to see what is ahead for us in the next 43 years as we fight the good fight of faith on the way to the great and terrible day of the Lord.









