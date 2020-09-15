America is Waking Up!

Until just a few weeks ago America has not only lived in chaos but also

responded with fear that has divided us. Yet we have found that chaos is

the precursor to change. And changing we are! As the truth of what has

emerged in the Covid 19 plandemic and in the hijacked marches for Black

Lives Matter, "we the people" are beginning to stop acquiescing to the

rhetoric of the major news outlets and mandates of the government. We

have learned from the recent peaceful marches in Berlin and London and

patriots like Bobby Kennedy are leading the way. We're beginning to

believe in ourselves and are gaining strength in a grass roots driven

movement that is growing every day. Americans are waking up and taking

action!