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America is Waking Up!
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120 views • September 15, 2020
Until just a few weeks ago America has not only lived in chaos but also
responded with fear that has divided us. Yet we have found that chaos is
the precursor to change. And changing we are! As the truth of what has
emerged in the Covid 19 plandemic and in the hijacked marches for Black
Lives Matter, "we the people" are beginning to stop acquiescing to the
rhetoric of the major news outlets and mandates of the government. We
have learned from the recent peaceful marches in Berlin and London and
patriots like Bobby Kennedy are leading the way. We're beginning to
believe in ourselves and are gaining strength in a grass roots driven
movement that is growing every day. Americans are waking up and taking
action!
responded with fear that has divided us. Yet we have found that chaos is
the precursor to change. And changing we are! As the truth of what has
emerged in the Covid 19 plandemic and in the hijacked marches for Black
Lives Matter, "we the people" are beginning to stop acquiescing to the
rhetoric of the major news outlets and mandates of the government. We
have learned from the recent peaceful marches in Berlin and London and
patriots like Bobby Kennedy are leading the way. We're beginning to
believe in ourselves and are gaining strength in a grass roots driven
movement that is growing every day. Americans are waking up and taking
action!
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