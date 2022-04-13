Viktor Orbán's speech after the Fidesz-KDNP election victory - Budapest , April 3, 2022.

Viktor Orbán's speech after the Fidesz-KDNP election victory

Source: miniszterelnok.hu

Budapest , April 3, 2022.



A short "Best of" :



We have won so much that it can even be seen from the moon, but definitely from Brussels.



The greater the victory, the more modesty is needed, and let us admit that we have to be modest tonight.



This will have to be studied, and if we cannot find an answer, we will have to ask the Good God, how it happened, that we won best when everyone came together against us.



But what we can perhaps confirm, that this victory means, that in vain the tactics, intrigue, and cunning, in the end always the heart wins.



We may even have to say that huge international power centers and organizations have moved against us. And we also need to have a word or two addressed to them. We can say, that every penny given to the Hungarian

left was a waste of money.



And maybe they can allow me to say, that the Hungarian left seemed to be the worst investment of Uncle Gyuri's life (a familiar allusion on George Soros, of hungarian roots). It's only been taking the money for twelve years.



The left here at home, the international left all around, the bureaucrats in Brussels,

all the money and organizations of the Soros Empire, the international mainstream media and, in the end, even the President of Ukraine.

We've never had so many opponents at once.

But in vain the lot of money, and in vain the excess strength, if we unite, we cannot be stopped.



We also think with good heart of our American friends, our Polish, Italian, Spanish, Serb, Slovak and Austrian friends, who have been with us and helped us in the recent months.

We dedicate this victory to them as well, it is not only our victory, it is also their victory, because the whole world could see tonight here in Budapest that Christian-Democratic politics, conservative, citizens oriented politics and patriotic politics have won.



And we are sending a message to Europe that this is not the past, this is the future. This will be our common European future.