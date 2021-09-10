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The Metastasis of Cancer and Genomics and Cancer Treatment Through the Tumor Microenvironment with Sendurai A. Mani
Finding Genius Podcast
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1 view • September 10, 2021
How can cancer metastasis be better understood through the study of the microbiome? By understanding how the microenvironment reaches its most beneficial state, researchers can better understand and treat metastasis.

Press play to learn:

How can cells metastasize into various parts of the body
Which factors play a role in metastasis
Why cancers have tropisms

Sendurai A. Mani, a Professor, Department of Translational Molecular Pathology, shares his work to better understand metastasis in cancerous tumors.

Since one of the most dangerous aspects of cancer is its ability to travel throughout the body, it is in researchers' and patients' best interest to discover why. This can be difficult, though, since cancer cells break the norm of normal cells.

It can be challenging to distinguish single cancer cells from normal cells since they excrete the same protein. However, by explicitly studying the microenvironment, it may be easier to differentiate the cells for studies.

Want to learn more? Visit https://www.mdanderson.org/research/departments-labs-institutes/labs/mani-laboratory.html.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
cancercancer treatmentcancer research
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