Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fr Daniel Maria: Our Lord's Cry and Convulsion from the Cross
channel image
High Hopes
3106 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
3 views
Published Monday

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Mar 9, 2024


As we come closer to Holy Week, it is important to practice what Our Lady called, the "science of the saints," frequent meditation on the sufferings of Jesus Crucified. Looking at a crucifix, we often do not see the depths of His sufferings, depths which Valtorta's revelations reveal in vivid and heart-wrenching detail. Here, we consider two aspects of meditation: Jesus's cry of abandonment toward His Mother and a horrible, gruelling convulsion that Our Lord endured in His final moment before taking His last breath.


For a link to the text, see:


 Maria_Valtorta_vol_10_English.pdf (memaria.net)


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ofhdd03eCoE

Keywords
christcrossjesusmeditationcatholiccryconvulsionsufferingsour lordmaria valtortamother and refugefr daniel mariascience of the saints

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket