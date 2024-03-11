Fr Daniel Maria: Our Lord's Cry and Convulsion from the Cross

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





As we come closer to Holy Week, it is important to practice what Our Lady called, the "science of the saints," frequent meditation on the sufferings of Jesus Crucified. Looking at a crucifix, we often do not see the depths of His sufferings, depths which Valtorta's revelations reveal in vivid and heart-wrenching detail. Here, we consider two aspects of meditation: Jesus's cry of abandonment toward His Mother and a horrible, gruelling convulsion that Our Lord endured in His final moment before taking His last breath.





For a link to the text, see:





Maria_Valtorta_vol_10_English.pdf (memaria.net)





