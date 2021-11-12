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Brother Alexis Bugnolo - We are at the Great Separation -
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612 views • November 12, 2021
I don’t agree with everything he says in being fearful of the vaxxed, but I do agree with him in that we must be cautious. Please prepare your hearts for what is about to happen on earth Listen to the warning !
Again, prayer is your most powerful weapon! Pray for the those who have been vaxxed that you know and love, that they would be saved by Jesus Christ. ~
No medical professional can fix what is now in their blood
Only Yahweh’s healing power can save those who have been vaccinated.
Again, prayer is your most powerful weapon! Pray for the those who have been vaxxed that you know and love, that they would be saved by Jesus Christ. ~
No medical professional can fix what is now in their blood
Only Yahweh’s healing power can save those who have been vaccinated.
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