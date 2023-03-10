Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hungary’s PM Orban: NATO Troops to Enter Ukraine Soon to Fight Russians
150 views
channel image
TruNews
Published Yesterday |

World War 3 could take a radical turn for the worse in coming weeks. Until now, NATO allies have not deployed combat troops in Ukraine to engage Russian forces. That may change the next month or two. Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary has claimed that NATO allies will send troops into Ukraine soon to fight Russians. The Hungarian leader made the stunning admission on an interview on Hungary’s national public radio station. We will start today’s TruNews with a look at this article published by Novasti news agency.

 

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/10/23

 

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

 

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

 

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day

Keywords
warukrainetroopsnegotiating table

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket