Dr. Stella Immanuel Defies Globalists, Offers Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine to Masses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Still, COVID is still out there. Dr. Stella Immanuel wanted to come on to discuss what you can do to for prophylaxis and early treatment against the virus over the holidays, especially with extremist pharmacists out there refusing to fill ivermectin prescriptions.
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV