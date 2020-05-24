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“ISOLATION CAMPS – Voluntary Until They Are Not!”
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108 views • May 24, 2020
They are not Voluntary
According to eyewitnesses around the state of Washington, isolation camps are being established as part of a mandatory requirement to move to “Phase 2.”
“Isolation Camps. Voluntary until they are not. In America.” Says WA Rep. Matt Shea.
According to eyewitnesses around the state of Washington, isolation camps are being established as part of a mandatory requirement to move to “Phase 2.”
“Isolation Camps. Voluntary until they are not. In America.” Says WA Rep. Matt Shea.
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