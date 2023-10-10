Create New Account
Topic of the Week 10/10/2023: Animals Tear Down Israel's Flag
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Published Yesterday

These videos of animals deliberately ripping down the Israeli flag were filmed months ago, in either April or May. Is there possibly anything symbolic or biblical about animals who don't typically behave this way acting strangely, tearing down the Israeli flag? 

israeleventsbiblicalsymbolismanimalssymbolicisraeli flag

