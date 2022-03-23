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Bases 37 Max Spiers Rebuttal to James Casbolt - summer 2014
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775 views • March 23, 2022
Max Spiers, and James Casbolt are in the same "Super Soldier" program, Project IBIS,. What has been going on is children in our schools are specifically selected for thgese secret programmes. Max and James met as children in Brighton aged about 5.
Many many more are involved in this.98% of those now dead.
Max and James fell out in the United States, and with both now in Britain, continued this feud.
This is Max's end of the argument. Of course not long after this, James Casbolt (aka Michael Prince) was to be jailed,...and has never seen freedom since..(2022)
Recorded in Broadstairs, circa summer 2014
Many many more are involved in this.98% of those now dead.
Max and James fell out in the United States, and with both now in Britain, continued this feud.
This is Max's end of the argument. Of course not long after this, James Casbolt (aka Michael Prince) was to be jailed,...and has never seen freedom since..(2022)
Recorded in Broadstairs, circa summer 2014
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