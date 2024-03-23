Man Says Fenbendazole, a Dog Dewormer, Cured His Cancer

April 27, 2019







Edmond man, Joe Tippens, says cheap drug for dogs cured his cancer.





https://youtu.be/HYILnjc_wuY





What is FENBENDAZOLE? Fenbendazole (brand names Panacur®, Safe-Guard®) is a medication used to treat a variety of parasites (e.g., roundworms, hookworms, lungworm, whipworm, and certain types of tapeworms) in dogs. Its use in cats for the treatment of parasites is 'off label' or 'extra label'.







https://vcahospitals.com/know-your-pet/fenbendazole