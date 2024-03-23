Man Says Fenbendazole, a Dog Dewormer, Cured His Cancer

April 27, 2019
Edmond man, Joe Tippens, says cheap drug for dogs cured his cancer.
What is FENBENDAZOLE? Fenbendazole (brand names Panacur®, Safe-Guard®) is a medication used to treat a variety of parasites (e.g., roundworms, hookworms, lungworm, whipworm, and certain types of tapeworms) in dogs. Its use in cats for the treatment of parasites is 'off label' or 'extra label'.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.