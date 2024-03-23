Create New Account
Man Says Fenbendazole, a Dog Dewormer, Cured His Cancer
Published 20 hours ago

April 27, 2019


Edmond man, Joe Tippens, says cheap drug for dogs cured his cancer.


https://youtu.be/HYILnjc_wuY


What is FENBENDAZOLE? Fenbendazole (brand names Panacur®, Safe-Guard®) is a medication used to treat a variety of parasites (e.g., roundworms, hookworms, lungworm, whipworm, and certain types of tapeworms) in dogs. Its use in cats for the treatment of parasites is 'off label' or 'extra label'.


https://vcahospitals.com/know-your-pet/fenbendazole

Keywords
cancermedicinefenbendazoleparasitevetveterinarianveterinarywormsparasiticdewormerjoe tippens

