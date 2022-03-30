Peace Talks Between Ukraine and Russia Under Way in Turkey

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03/29/2022 Delegates from Ukraine and Russia have met for the first time in two weeks to discuss bringing an end to the war. The Ukrainian side are pushing for a ceasefire, but hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough are reportedly low. Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was earlier spotted attending the talks in Istanbul.