How to Receive the Baptism of the Holy Spirit 06/22/2026

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Today Pastor Stan gives his testimony of how he received the Baptism of the Holy Spirit and why it’s important for you as a Christian to want that as well.
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00:00Testimony
18:09Why should I Receive it?
25:45How do I Receive it?
27:38Receive it