COVID Vaccines appear to increase risk of contracting covid-19, says FLA Surgeon General

FLA Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD on Hannity:
COVID Vaccines appear to increase risk of contracting covid-19, this has been seen in multiple studies around the world.
We need more doctors and scientists to have the integrity and courage to voice their perspectives - even if they’re controversial. In Florida, we will continue to do just that.
Thank you, @seanhannity, for continuing to share truth with Americans!
@FLSurgeonGen
https://x.com/FLSurgeonGen/status/1702701444061692174?s=20
