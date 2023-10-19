Create New Account
COVID Vaccines appear to increase risk of contracting covid-19, says FLA Surgeon General
GalacticStorm
FLA Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD on Hannity:

COVID Vaccines appear to increase risk of contracting covid-19, this has been seen in multiple studies around the world.

We need more doctors and scientists to have the integrity and courage to voice their perspectives - even if they’re controversial. In Florida, we will continue to do just that.

Thank you, @seanhannity, for continuing to share truth with Americans!


@FLSurgeonGen

https://x.com/FLSurgeonGen/status/1702701444061692174?s=20

