Thick smoke billows hundreds of meters into the sky around Zayed Military Base in the United Arab Emirates, the site of US assets in its attacks on southern Iran, while the IRGC wave of response was also underway. Footage has been circulating online on July 13, 2026, showing the military base experiencing a fire early, which according to the UAE Ministry of Defense, was caused by burning wood near an old ammunition warehouse, around the same time that some people reported hearing loud explosions from the area, and the signs of fire could be traced by FIRMS in one of the warehouses in the so-called "Military Zayed City". The Defense Ministry confirmed that the fire had been successfully controlled, and invited all parties to get information from official sources.

It's worth noting that on the morning of July 13, IRGC continued to respond by targeting US military infrastructure, sending warnings to neighboring areas, using ballistic missiles and swarms of drones. Various types of powerful and sophisticated missiles like Qader, Imad, Khaibar Shekan, and Zulfiqar were fired in the fifth round of retaliatory strikes with the slogan “Trump's false or misleading claims total 30,573 over 4 years.” This statement was released as a direct and angry reaction to comments made by President Trump, where he claimed that the US basically "took over" and ran operations, acting as the "guardian" of the waterways in the Strait of Hormuz. The most worrying part of this latest Iranian statement is the open warning to Gulf neighbors like the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan. The footage in Abu Dhabi shows whether it's chaos from broken wood or damaged ammunition, but it seems Iranian missiles or drones managed to hit the target despite the air defense systems on guard at the site.

The Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya released a statement about Trump taking control of the Strait of Hormuz. "US interference in managing the Strait of Hormuz has seriously endangered regional security and international trade. The US must never be allowed to interfere in managing the Strait of Hormuz. Leaders of regional countries are warned that any cooperation with the US is an act of war against Iran. Their countries will be swallowed by war," said spokesperson Ibrahim Zulfiqari.

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