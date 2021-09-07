Giving “Vaccine” Is Crime of Battery if Not Having Full & Informed Consent From Patient

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5/21/2021 Prof. Dolores Cahill: Not only the prime minister, but also doctors and nurses who give vaccines to people should be personally responsible for actions in their private capacity. Any intervention or medical intervention without the patient’s full and informed consent is a crime of battery. And the same rule applies to medical insurance companies.