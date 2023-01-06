21/12/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL Fellow fighter Dong Youji talks about the Chinese Communist system from the World Cup and a photo with Lionel Messi posted by Hao Haidong

https://gnews.org/articles/661307

Summary：Fellow fighter Dong Youji talked about Hao Haidong posting a photo with Messi. Dong Youji mentioned that Messi has no advantage in height, jumping height or running speed, but his team still won the World Cup. Instead, the Chinese Communist Party always blames Chinese Soccer players for their lack of quality. In fact, the CCP's evil system is the real reason the failure of the Chinese men's Soccer team.



