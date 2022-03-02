PLEASE SHARE

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111 views • March 02, 2022
At stake is our National Constitution, our sovereignty and our FREEDOM. Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, formerLY, warns of the NEW INTERNATIONAL TREATY of the WHO that would give it power over the national Constitutions of each country to implement the health measures it deems necessary in case of a new pandemic. On 1 March 2022, in a few days, WHO wants Member States to sign a new pandemic treaty that extends that of 2005, giving WHO priority and power over countries' national constitutions in the event of a natural disaster or pandemic. Since the definition of pandemic was changed, a few years ago, they can impose OBEDIENCE in any country and IMPOSE ON THE POPULATION WHO GUIDELINES, which are MANDATORY, not only recommended. SHARE!!!
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