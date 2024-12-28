King Charles Signs WEF Treaty Authorizing 'One World Government' - Media Blackout

King Charles has openly declared that the elite must launch a vast, military-style campaign to combat climate change, while calling for nothing less than a complete rewiring of the global economy. He has even suggested that traditional farming practices—and the livelihoods of countless farmers—should be sacrificed in the name of sustainability.

But it doesn’t stop there. Charles has a deeply troubling history of associating with questionable figures, including his well-documented relationships with Jimmy Savile and Lord Mountbatten—both of whom were later exposed as predatory pedophiles of the worst kind.

And yet, Charles’ supporters continue to bend over backwards to defend the indefensible.

Now, the King has gone even further. He’s declared the end of sovereignty as we know it, calling for the formation of a global government under the auspices of the World Economic Forum.

Good luck defending him this time.

Mirrored - The People's Voice





