Think The Covid Vaccine Will End Lockdowns? Think Again!

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The authoritarians who have locked this country down ostensibly to fight the outbreak of a coronavirus are not going to let up once a vaccine is ready. Already we are seeing additional qualifiers and contingencies being made that will only serve to prolong their rule-by-decree. A vaccine is not going to end it. Also today: More Americans are saying "no" to any vaccine; CDC Director admits a financial incentive to list deaths as "Covid"; Gov. Whitmer cracks down harder...but why? And more...