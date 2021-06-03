Speaking Naturally | An Interview with Dr Tess Lawrie

International ivermectin expert reveals massive roadblocks to wide-scale adoptionLinks:Dr Tess Lawrie MBBCh DFSRH PhD is the director of the Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy LtdFollow Dr Lawie's work on ivermectin by subscribing to the BIRD (British Ivermectin Recommendation Development Group) website.Opening and Closing Music courtesy of Dave Balen and Jim McCartyFor more information:SUBSCRIBE to our FREE weekly newsletter▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀SUBSCRIBE if you want to become part of a growing community of Health Creators. Learn about improving your health and maximising your vitality in a natural way, and keep up to date with our campaigns, research and education workVisit our WEBSITE▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀SOCIAL MEDIA▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀The Alliance for Natural Health (ANH) International is an independent, internationally-active, non-profit organisation. Our mission is to promote and protect natural and sustainable approaches to healthcare worldwide. We are Health Creators and our passion is the pursuit of optimal health and health care sustainability by working with, not against, nature.SUPPORT OUR WORK▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀Please consider supporting our work so that we can continue to support you!