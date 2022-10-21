Create New Account
We're Past Idiocracy, This Place is F&cked
Legit Bat Podcast
Published a month ago |

Kickin it old school tonight with just us! We go over some current events, idiocracy updates & plenty of opinions! You can view all of our videos at Rokfin.com/legitbat as well as listen on all audio podcast players. Thanks for tuning in!


current eventsnewsdumb humor

