We're Past Idiocracy, This Place is F&cked

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Kickin it old school tonight with just us! We go over some current events, idiocracy updates & plenty of opinions! You can view all of our videos at Rokfin.com/legitbat as well as listen on all audio podcast players. Thanks for tuning in!
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