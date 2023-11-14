I retired at 40
37 views
•
Published 16 hours ago
•
I explain why I permanently retired from regular employment by age 40.
Keywords
autismcompaniesunemploymentspecial needsmistreatmenthandicapsthe handicappedlearning disabilitiesdisability checksglass ceilingsssiunable to workearly retirementaccomodationsemployee abusethe misunderstoodsafety hazardsjob problemsdevelopmentally disabledwelfare cheatsburdening otherspersonality conflicts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos