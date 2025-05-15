BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Shocking True Story Behind a Forgotten Film
75 views • 8 hours ago

Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Shocking True Story Behind a Forgotten Film

“Hurry Up Tomorrow” isn’t just a movie — it’s a disturbing look at real-life abuses in psychiatric hospitals during the 1970s. Based on the true story of two young men trapped inside a mental institution, this once-lost film reveals the dark truths behind forced treatments and corrupt systems.


The film was nearly buried forever. Now it's resurfaced — and it's more relevant than ever.


