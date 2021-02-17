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Miles Guo on GTV: https://gtv.org/user/5e596957357cc612d35a8044
2/17/2021 Miles Guo: Who is the Swamp in China? Not Xi Jinping, it’s the Shanghai Gang led by Jiang Family; Wang Qishan has been taking advantage of Xi’s thinking and logic influenced by the Cultural Revolution and using Xi to implement the South Putuo Plan, including the CCP Virus and vaccine economy, but almost all of which are prepared to be harvested by Jiang Family afterwards