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⁣American Truckers say enough! They are hitting the road and headed to D.C., starting in California!
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200 views • January 30, 2022
⁣American Truckers say enough! They are hitting the road and headed to D.C., starting in California!
https://brandnewtube.com/v/ct54Ds

🚨 BREAKING: Facebook and Telegram group “Convoy to DC 2022” has just announced an American trucker convoy protest that will start in California and in end in DC! 🚛⚡DETAILS TO FOLLOW!
⁣American Truckers say enough! They are hitting the road and headed to D.C., starting in California!
They say they will stay in D.C. until all the RESET MANDATES and restrictions are ended. They are giving everyone a heads up to prepare. From what I gathered this isn’t just about the vax mandates, this is about all the RESET games on our rights, freedoms and nation. They aren’t going to let the deep state rob America of its constitutional right to govern ourselves anymore. They are out to end the tyrannical hammer that is pounding down upon our lives and the lives of our children and families
⁣Now that the men have stepped up to the road… people are choking wondering why the truckers are doing this? Many think the issue is just over a vax and a job? That is where they have no idea what is taking place in the world. This is a war for our very lives and way of living.
It’s time to say ENOUGH OF THIS MADNESS and halt the greedy merchants from their evil puppets they have placed in power to implement their wicked plans to control the people. It is time to stop the mass genocide and malpractice medical chaos and stop the damage they are doing to our children, our jobs, livelihoods, price gouging, their man-made shortages and inflation.

⁣It is like the story of the grasshoppers and the ants. And it all stops when the little people stop working for the chain stores and great merchants who control everything from our toothbrush, to what we will believe, based on their lies and propaganda! Put that in your Wallstreet investor package Mr. Broker!
Our lives and families are not for sale! We are God’s people and not food for the Fourth Reich.
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vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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