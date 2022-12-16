FBI Sitting On Epstein Evidence

Rotten To The Core
* We still have questions on Epstein’s death.
* New evidence exposes more horrors.
* Victim: he enjoyed mentally destroying me.
* 22-year-old victim couldn’t escape him.
* Maxwell enabled him.
* Victim: Epstein used rape to sexually blackmail.
* She has tapes he secretly filmed of victims and powerful friends.
* One of the biggest scandals in America politics.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 15 December 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.