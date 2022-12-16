Create New Account
FBI Sitting On Epstein Evidence
Son of the Republic
Rotten To The Core

* We still have questions on Epstein’s death.

* New evidence exposes more horrors.

* Victim: he enjoyed mentally destroying me.

* 22-year-old victim couldn’t escape him.

* Maxwell enabled him.

* Victim: Epstein used rape to sexually blackmail.

* She has tapes he secretly filmed of victims and powerful friends.

* One of the biggest scandals in America politics.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 15 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317311875112

Keywords
sex abusehuman traffickingpedophiliajesse watterschild abusechild traffickingjeffrey epsteinsex traffickingkidnappingenslavementsmugglingsex slaveryghislaine maxwellsexual blackmailepstein islandfederal bureau of investigation

