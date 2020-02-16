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The Rhesus Factor - The 3rd GMO Blood Alteration
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326 views • February 16, 2020
Rothschild's Dr. Frankenstein Man Made GMO Humans: Rhesus Factor Antigen = 223 (English Ordinal), 223 (LCH Kabbalah), 88 (Full Reduction), 888 (Satanic) & 707 (Primes), Antigen Protein = 211 (Reverse Ordinal) & 806 (English Extended).
The Rh blood group system is one of 36 known human blood group systems. It is the second most important blood group system, after the ABO blood group system. The Rh blood group system consists of 49 defined blood group antigens. Rhesus (Rh) factor is now an inherited protein found on the surface of red blood cells. If your blood has the protein, you're Rh positive. If your blood lacks the protein, you're Rh negative. Rh positive is the most common blood type.
Dr. Landsteiner was born in Vienna in 1868. Following his medical degree from the University of Vienna in 1891, he continued his studies in biochemistry at the Universities of Zurich, Wurzburg and Munich. Returning to Vienna, he became a research assistant to Max von Gruber at Vienna’s Hygiene Institute in 1896. From 1898 to 1908, he was an assistant in the department of pathological anatomy at the University of Vienna. From 1908 to 1919 he was prosector at the Wilhelmina Hospital, and in 1911 he also became professor of pathological anatomy at the University of Vienna. With the difficulties faced by researchers in Austria following World War I, Dr. Landsteiner moved to The Hague, where he served as prosector in a small Roman Catholic Hospital until 1922, when he accepted a post at The Rockefeller Institute. He retired in 1939 but continued his research, and in 1943 died in his laboratory. In addition to the Lasker Award, Dr. Landsteiner received the 1930 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
The largest flow of German immigration to America occurred between 1820 and World War I, during which time nearly six million Germans immigrated to the United States. From 1840 to 1880, they were the largest group of immigrants.
#Gematria:
Antigen = 322 (English Extended), Bloodlines = 322 (Primes), Germans = 322 (Satanic), Judaism = 322 (Staanic), London England = 33 (Septenary), Blood = 223 (Satanic), Blood Virus = 47 (Full Reduction) & 444 (Primes), Virus = 303 (Primes), Rothschild's Dr. Frankenstein = 2322 (Trigonal).
Zionist is CODE for: Rothschild Masonic Network (They're EVERY RACE, EVERY GENDER and KABBALAH "Gematria" BIRTH NAME CODED). They're in EVERY "Animal Farm" ZIP CODE across the United States.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
The Rh blood group system is one of 36 known human blood group systems. It is the second most important blood group system, after the ABO blood group system. The Rh blood group system consists of 49 defined blood group antigens. Rhesus (Rh) factor is now an inherited protein found on the surface of red blood cells. If your blood has the protein, you're Rh positive. If your blood lacks the protein, you're Rh negative. Rh positive is the most common blood type.
Dr. Landsteiner was born in Vienna in 1868. Following his medical degree from the University of Vienna in 1891, he continued his studies in biochemistry at the Universities of Zurich, Wurzburg and Munich. Returning to Vienna, he became a research assistant to Max von Gruber at Vienna’s Hygiene Institute in 1896. From 1898 to 1908, he was an assistant in the department of pathological anatomy at the University of Vienna. From 1908 to 1919 he was prosector at the Wilhelmina Hospital, and in 1911 he also became professor of pathological anatomy at the University of Vienna. With the difficulties faced by researchers in Austria following World War I, Dr. Landsteiner moved to The Hague, where he served as prosector in a small Roman Catholic Hospital until 1922, when he accepted a post at The Rockefeller Institute. He retired in 1939 but continued his research, and in 1943 died in his laboratory. In addition to the Lasker Award, Dr. Landsteiner received the 1930 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
The largest flow of German immigration to America occurred between 1820 and World War I, during which time nearly six million Germans immigrated to the United States. From 1840 to 1880, they were the largest group of immigrants.
#Gematria:
Antigen = 322 (English Extended), Bloodlines = 322 (Primes), Germans = 322 (Satanic), Judaism = 322 (Staanic), London England = 33 (Septenary), Blood = 223 (Satanic), Blood Virus = 47 (Full Reduction) & 444 (Primes), Virus = 303 (Primes), Rothschild's Dr. Frankenstein = 2322 (Trigonal).
Zionist is CODE for: Rothschild Masonic Network (They're EVERY RACE, EVERY GENDER and KABBALAH "Gematria" BIRTH NAME CODED). They're in EVERY "Animal Farm" ZIP CODE across the United States.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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