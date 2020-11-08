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SIXTHSENSE: SKY STRUCTURES - CHEMTRAILS - SEEN IN AUSTRALIA - Chris Aussie
SixthSense
SixthSense
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142 views • November 08, 2020
MUSIC: Reso - Rift of Light

https://youtu.be/_PsiojyxN3Y

VIDEO USED: Chris Aussie

https://youtu.be/jwWMrtUee6w


I have enhanced part of Chris's video, the enhancement reveals the many structures which I believe are actual structures that coexist with the sun machine. The appears to be a track...

I do believe that the sky holds many clues to how our world works... and why we are here.

I have noticed MANY times before in my enhancements a track with a sled on it... I am more attuned to the structures has I have been enhancing and observing a lot in the last few years...

So, the whole story of Santa Claus... flying through the sky... was a myth right? Well, it all could be a half truth, a method to mock us.

Santa = Satan right?

What is happening in our world right now? The huge COVID-19 hoax/scam pandemic...

We wrestle not against the flesh but the powers and principalities...


WHO IS THE PRINCE OF THE AIR?
Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringclimate controlpollutionbiowarfarecloud seeding
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