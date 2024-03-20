Create New Account
Israel detains Gazan journalists to black out situation at Al-Shifa hospital – Al Jazeera
The Prisoner
Israel has reportedly arrested local journalists in Gaza to disguise what is really happening at the Al-Shifa hospital after IDF raided it to conduct a ‘high precision operation’ against Hamas at the biggest medical complex in the region.

Mirrored - RT

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
war crimesisraeli liesal-shifa hospital

