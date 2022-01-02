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How So Many Have Been Duped By This Medical Covid Deception - 72777
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50 views • January 02, 2022
AND CAN THEY BE WOKEN-UP?
Meredith Miller explains the psychology of this current medical fraud and why so many people are prisoners to it, and why many remain completely duped by it even after you show them undeniable facts of this fake virus and fake pandemic illusion and the dangers of the so-called "vaccinations".
VACCINES MAIM AND KILL!
72777
Meredith Miller explains the psychology of this current medical fraud and why so many people are prisoners to it, and why many remain completely duped by it even after you show them undeniable facts of this fake virus and fake pandemic illusion and the dangers of the so-called "vaccinations".
VACCINES MAIM AND KILL!
72777
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