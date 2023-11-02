WILL THE USA SEE 3 MEGAQUAKES IN 2024? CASCADIA-SAN ANDREAS-NEW MADRID*

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US! Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link! https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ Thank you so much for your support! https://printablemapjadi.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/early-map-of-north-america-depicting-california-as-an-island-early-california-maps.jpg https://c8.alamy.com/comp/BTKGRG/map-of-north-america-continent-showing-extent-of-exploration-in-1650-BTKGRG.jpg https://www.pngkey.com/png/detail/784-7844781_legend-has-it-that-in-the-1600s-a.png https://www.opb.org/article/2023/10/20/report-earthquake-release-deadly-chemicals-multnomah-county/ https://www.oregonlive.com/pacific-northwest-news/2023/01/its-been-323-years-since-the-last-cascadia-subduction-zone-earthquake-how-prepared-are-you-for-the-big-one.html https://kesq.com/news/local-news/2023/10/20/impactful-faults-around-the-coachella-valley/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J034vtAzd_w https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=6206

