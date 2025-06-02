RAPPER OF THE YEAR KILLED BY VAX INDUCED CARDIAC ARREST

Jan 16, 2022 - French parliament approves more restrictive vaccine pass • FRANCE 24 English

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=BOvrEQ7X1MQ - 17 May 2025 - French rapper dies of cardiac arrest aged 31 just hours before concert

French rapper Werenoi has reportedly died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 31 just hours before he was due on stage.





Jeremy Bana Owana, known as Werenoi, was hospitalised on Friday night after going into cardio-respiratory arrest, according to French outlet Pure Charts.





After being admitted into intensive care at Paris' Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital, he reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday morning.





Werenoi, who is of Cameroonian descent, had been due to appear at the Azar Club in Lyon just hours later for an exclusive showcase on May 17.





No official statement has yet been shared by his family or management, but tributes were quick to flood in from the French music scene on social media.





Spotify France shared a tribute on X which, translated from French, read:

'Werenoi left us last night. In just five years, the Montreuil rapper left a lasting mark on rap and French music as a whole. Our condolences to his family and loved ones.'





In a post believed to be in tribute to Werenoi, music producer Babs wrote:

'Rest in peace my brother I love you!!!'





French hip-hop duo Djadja & Dinaz added:

'The release of the new music video has been postponed. All our thoughts to Werenoi's loved ones.'





And radio host Fred Musa penned:

'My condolences to his loved ones.'





MailOnline has contacted PGP Records for comment.





Werenoi was a well-known figure on the French rap circuit and headlined at the 40th edition of the Francofolies de La Rochelle music festival last year.





In an incredible achievement, he also won the Album of the Year award during the 2024 Flammes ceremony.





According to reports, he did not appear in person but sent in a video message, telling fans that he had a 'serious injury' while sporting a cast on his arm.





Werenoi had the best-selling record in France in 2023 with his album Carre and soared to huge success with Pyramide the following year.





The rapper boasts more than 6.7 million listeners on Spotify and has a string of hit tracks including Scarface, Solitaire, Laboratoire, and Chemin d'or.





Werenoi had just released his new album and had been due to showcase his music to a select group of fans at Lyon's Azar Club, but he passed away just hours before the show.