Postiive ET Messages! Clean water for the Hopi and Flint, Michigan!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Samuel Chong of the Thiabooua Prophecy with positive and fantastic ET messages with hope for humanity! See: www.chinasong.org His interivew is followed by Leon McLaughlin of the Washington Clean Water Foundation on clean water for the beautiful Hopi Indians, and the people and children of Flint Michigan! I hope you can all listen to this positive, uplifting radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.