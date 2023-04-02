Create New Account
Postiive ET Messages! Clean water for the Hopi and Flint, Michigan!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Published a day ago

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Samuel Chong of the Thiabooua Prophecy with positive and fantastic ET messages with hope for humanity! See: www.chinasong.org His interivew is followed by Leon McLaughlin of the Washington Clean Water Foundation on clean water for the beautiful Hopi Indians, and the people and children of Flint Michigan! I hope you can all listen to this positive, uplifting radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com

Keywords
clean waterascensionhopinestleflint michigan

