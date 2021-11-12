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That Wasn’t Supposed To Happen [WHOOPS, went FULL RETARD]
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1221 views • November 12, 2021
That Wasn’t Supposed To Happen [WHOOPS, went FULL RETARD]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Ky8IXH
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWj9zYsPkotQFSJNK4g4vnQ
Disclaimer: All Videos Are Satire/Parody
The Official YouTube Channel of The United Spot
We release new satire videos every week
We make pictures talk.
All videos are satire/parody.
All videos are created for comedy.
Thank you so much for watching.
We hope our videos bring a smile to your face
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Ky8IXH
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWj9zYsPkotQFSJNK4g4vnQ
Disclaimer: All Videos Are Satire/Parody
The Official YouTube Channel of The United Spot
We release new satire videos every week
We make pictures talk.
All videos are satire/parody.
All videos are created for comedy.
Thank you so much for watching.
We hope our videos bring a smile to your face
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