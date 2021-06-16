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The Police Are Not In Control - Downing Street Anti-Lockdown Protest - 15th June 2021
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151 views • June 16, 2021
After Boris Johnson reneges on his promise to open up the country on June the 21st an angry crowd gathers outside Downing St. The Police try to arrest someone but the crowd gathers round and tries to stop it. The people have had enough of the Police enforcing the government Genocidal agenda. In the end they are mocked by the crowd.
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