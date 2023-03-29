British funeral director seeing influx in "young, dead vaccine recipients"

"I'm seeing more people now under the age of 40 pass away suddenly from a mixture of sudden, very aggressive cancer, heart attack, and stroke."
https://rumble.com/v1r4ism-reduction-of-human-population-through-global-mrna-vaccine-genocide.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.